FRISCO (KDAF) — Do you have any plans for March 31? If not, are you possibly looking for some good, old-fashioned North Texas fun? Well, the Frisco RoughRiders have got you covered.

Coming up on Thursday, March 31, Riders Field will host, for free, Riderspalooza from 6-8:30 p.m. to celebrate baseball, fandom, food and community.

The team says, “Our official kickoff to Riders Opening Day will include the opportunity to play catch in the outfield, swim in the Lazy River, enjoy Thirsty Thursday drink specials and a whole lot more. The best part of it…ADMISSION IS FREE! Come one, come all!”

Here’s what attendees can expect:

Open Lazy River

Half-off beer and wine

Free samples of new concessions

Play catch on Riders Field

12 and under Wiffle Ball home run derby on the infield

Inflatables

Petting zoo

Live music

Tailgating

Fireworks

The RoughRiders add, “Have a ticket for a Spring Training or MLB game that has been canceled? Bring your tickets to the Riders Field Box Office to exchange for a RoughRiders Opening Weekend ticket!”

