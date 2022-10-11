DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary.

Tuesday, October 11 is Southern Food Heritage Day and it’s important to know the history behind the delicious blanket that this cuisine gives to those who eat it.

“Southern food also represents the essence of America — the coming together of a variety of people from all over the world, each bringing with themselves their own ingredients and recipes to create a unique cuisine. Iced tea, pickled shrimps, and fried chicken are some of the most loved Southern foods throughout history. Along with the cuisine, the day also celebrates the racial and ethnic diversity in America,” NationalToday says.

Eating the food is one of the best ways to celebrate it, obviously, but what restaurants should you be going to in order to not only do it right but get the best food possible? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best southern restaurants around Dallas for you to dine at:

Ellen’s – West End

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Roots Southern Table – Farmer’s Branch

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Maybe you don’t have the time to go out and sit down or even pick up a to-go order from a restaurant; don’t worry, we checked out some of the restaurants Uber Eats says are the best for delivery:

Ellen’s

Grandy’s (Polk)

Southern Maid Donuts

Southern Jewel by Central Kitchen

18th & Vine

Hudson House (Lovers Lane)

Lucky’s Hot Chicken

Whistle Britches