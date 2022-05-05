DALLAS (KDAF) — Is it a hoagie, sub, hero or a grinder? On Thursday, May 5, no matter where y’all or you guys are from, it’s a hoagie; as it is National Hoagie Day!

Whatever kind of hoagie (sandwich) you want, GET IT! Maybe you’re feeling like celebrating Cinco de Mayo and that’s perfectly fine.

However, just in case you’re in the mood for some deli meats on a perfectly sliced loaf of bread, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best hoagies around Dallas.

New York Sub

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks, located in North Dallas

Jimmy’s Food Store, located in East Dallas

The Meat Shop

Hoagie bear, located in Downtown

Weinberger’s Deli

Texadelphia, located in Upper Greenville

Great American Hero, located in Oak lawn

Quoc Bao Bakery

Hunky’s located in Oak Lawn