DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, April 10 is National Cinnamon Crescent Day and while you might not be able to find those widespread around Dallas you can definitely take to the kitchen and make your own.

Go to the store and grab some crescent rolls and find a recipe to make online and share the deliciousness with all of your friends. Maybe you’re not in the mood and that’s okay.

In case you don’t want to chef it up, we took the liberty to check Yelp and find the best cinnamon rolls around Dallas to get your taste buds soaring.

Cinnaholic

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Bubba’s Cooks Country

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant, located in Uptown

Cinnamon Sugar Bakery

Holy Rollie Pastry Shop

The Salty Donut, located in the Bishop Arts District

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown

Leila Bakery & Cafe, located in Lakewood

Society Bakery, located in Lower Greenville

Potpourri Boulangerie, located in Oak Cliff

Hypnotic Donuts, located in Lakewood

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown

Kessler Baking Studio, located in Oak Cliff