DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, April 10 is National Cinnamon Crescent Day and while you might not be able to find those widespread around Dallas you can definitely take to the kitchen and make your own.
Go to the store and grab some crescent rolls and find a recipe to make online and share the deliciousness with all of your friends. Maybe you’re not in the mood and that’s okay.
In case you don’t want to chef it up, we took the liberty to check Yelp and find the best cinnamon rolls around Dallas to get your taste buds soaring.
- Cinnaholic
- Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- San Martin Bakery & Restaurant, located in Uptown
- Cinnamon Sugar Bakery
- Holy Rollie Pastry Shop
- The Salty Donut, located in the Bishop Arts District
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown
- Leila Bakery & Cafe, located in Lakewood
- Society Bakery, located in Lower Greenville
- Potpourri Boulangerie, located in Oak Cliff
- Hypnotic Donuts, located in Lakewood
- Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown
- Kessler Baking Studio, located in Oak Cliff