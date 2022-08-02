DALLAS (KDAF) — “Have you ever tried shawarma? There’s a shawarma joint about two blocks from here. I don’t know what it is but I want to try it,” – The Avengers.

North Texans have a new place to enjoy fresh, casual Mediterranean food as Shawarma Press has opened its sixth location in Frisco, located at 6363 Dallas Parkway, Suite 107.

“Seeing so many eager customers show up on opening day, and then returning later with family and friends, is truly a blessing. We are passionate about bringing our concept of healthy Mediterranean food to the Frisco area,” Shawarma Press Franchising CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan said in a news release.

Shawarma Press serves authentic Mediterranean cuisine, incorporating chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls and platters. They also serve up homemade staples like falafel, hummus and pastries.

They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit shawarmapress.com.