DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth engaged. Just close your eyes and imagine for a second, cheesecake with a graham cracker crust filled with cream cheese and some type of wonderful fruit sauce drizzled atop it.

That’s right, Saturday, April 23 is National Cherry Cheesecake Day and this calls for a celebration. Maybe you bake your own, maybe you hit up the grocery store. Or, maybe you check out one of the spots on Yelp’s list of the best cheesecake in Dallas?

Here’s a look at the best around town:

Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville

Cheesecake Royale Bakery

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, located in Plano

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Stein’s Bakery, located in North Dallas

Petit Four Dessert Cafe

J Rae’s Dallas

The Cheesecake Factory

Reverie Bakeshop