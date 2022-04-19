DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, April 19 is National Garlic Day and it needs to be a day filled with aroma, gnarly breath and delicious garlic bread.

Garlic can be used for all sorts of things, meats, veggies and even as a healthy supplement. As long as you’re not a vampire, you probably have had garlic in your diet this very week.

Now it’s time to celebrate, get the apron on and bake up some delicious homemade garlic bread or maybe you’re wanting to get out and about around Dallas. Well, we took the liberty to check Yelp’s list of best places for garlic bread around town, here’s what we found:

Italia Express, located in Oak Lawn

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Yonkers Pizza

Piggie Pies Pizza, located in Lower Greenville

Pizzeria Testa, located in Lower Greenville

Gallo Nero, located in Lower Greenville

North Italia

Mimi’s Pizzeria, located in North Dallas

Carbone’s

Enos Pizza Tavern, located in Bishop Arts District