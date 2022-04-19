DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, April 19 is National Garlic Day and it needs to be a day filled with aroma, gnarly breath and delicious garlic bread.
Garlic can be used for all sorts of things, meats, veggies and even as a healthy supplement. As long as you’re not a vampire, you probably have had garlic in your diet this very week.
Now it’s time to celebrate, get the apron on and bake up some delicious homemade garlic bread or maybe you’re wanting to get out and about around Dallas. Well, we took the liberty to check Yelp’s list of best places for garlic bread around town, here’s what we found:
- Italia Express, located in Oak Lawn
- Kenny’s Italian Kitchen
- Yonkers Pizza
- Piggie Pies Pizza, located in Lower Greenville
- Pizzeria Testa, located in Lower Greenville
- Gallo Nero, located in Lower Greenville
- North Italia
- Mimi’s Pizzeria, located in North Dallas
- Carbone’s
- Enos Pizza Tavern, located in Bishop Arts District