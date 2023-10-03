The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — *Que the rebel music*

Raise a glass and celebrate the originators, the rule breakers and the rebellious innovators who helped bring Whiskey alive at Whiskey Washback.

This gathering aims to bring whiskey lovers and creatives together for an “evening of luxury, flavor, and fellowship,” as described on the event website. With over 75 types of different whiskey, Bourbon, Rye, and Scotch, unique tastings will be available as well as all spirit and food vendors.

There will also be chances for you to shop handcrafted products like Buena Vida Designs, Simple Preppers, No Substitutes, Artsy Post Co, T-Rex Pickles and more.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2616 Commerce Event Center will host the event.

Tickets for this event are available online.

Photo Credit: Whiskey Washback