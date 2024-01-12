DALLAS (KDAF) — With the release of Timothée Chalamet’s rendition of Willy Wonka in the new prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dallas bar Whippersnapper gets in on the celebration.

Whippersnapper on McMillian Ave is known for its themed pop-ups, like Moe’s Tavern for the Simpson’s pop-up, or even their Breaking Bad pop-up.

This year’s theme is called: Whippersnapper and the Booze Factory. Get a chance to try the “Golden Ticket” and other themed drinks between Jan. 18 through March 9.

For more information on the Booze Factory and other events, follow their social media and website.