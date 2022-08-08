DALLAS (KDAF) — “Winter is coming.”

Popular North Texas bar The Whipper Snapper is hosting the sixth iteration of its Game of Throne-themed pop-up event WHIPPERFELL in anticipation of the release of the new Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Despite fans finding the ending of Game of Thrones to be lackluster, there is a lot of excitement mounting for House of the Dragon. This spinoff will be set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and will focus on the House Targaryen.

The event will begin this month on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will run until Oct. 15. It will operate weekly from Wednesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Photo courtesy The Whippersnapper

The bar will undergo renovations to bring the world of Game of Thrones to North Texas with re-creations of different sets that will be easily identifiable from the popular Game of Thrones TV series.

Officials say guests will have the opportunity to explore the show’s history and a chance to sit on the coveted Iron Throne, a chair forged from 1,000 swords and whoever sits upon the throne is considered the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Employees will also dress in costume.

Photo credit Shag Carpet Rentals

There will be a photo booth present and other photo-worthy opportunities, themed food and drink menus, interactive experiences and entertainment. Customers can also buy exclusive merchandise which will be available behind the bar.

Food and drink menus will include:

Food

Dothraki Burger – $8

Dragon Claws – $8

Wing & tail Sandwich – $9

Little Fingers & Dragon Eggs – $4

Drinks

Westeros Ale – $10

Mother of Dragons – $12

Unsullied – $12

Iron Throne – $12

Kings Blood – $12

Milk of The Poppy – $12