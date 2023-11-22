The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches introduced a new menu – dubbed “Bag to the Future” – featuring over 50 sandwich options and an array of 50+ unique toppings, offering customers the ability to create their own one-of-a-kind sandwich.

The brand is going back to its “custom sandwich shop” roots with sandwiches ranging from top-quality deli meats to seafood, plant-based protein and vegetarian options, allowing for complete customization.

The exciting new menu coincides with Which Wich’s 20th anniversary on Dec. 15. Over the last two decades, the brand has consistently expanded and introduced innovative ingredients and sandwich selections. In celebration of the anniversary, 20 randomly selected Which Wich customers who purchase in-store on Dec. 15 will win $50 gift cards.

“We founded Which Wich on the premise that we wanted each guest to have the sandwich of their dreams. We’re a custom sandwich shop with endless sandwich possibilities, and we love to see our fans come up with something new each time they come in,” said Which Wich Founder, Jeff Sinelli. “I’m proud to see how far this company has come in the last 20 years, and I’m confident we will accomplish so much more in the next 20.”

The new menu is now available at Which Wich® locations. For more information, visit www.whichwich.com.