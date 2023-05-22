AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travelers at the San Antonio International Airport are among the angriest in the nation, a May study released by Forbes Advisor found. The Central Texas airport ranked fifth in the country, as evaluated in the report.

The report compiled and analyzed more than 37,000 tweets aimed at the 60 busiest airports in the country between March 2022 and March 2023. Forbes Advisor then calculated the total number of angry tweets out of all tweets aimed at them.

Top 10 angriest airports were ranked as follows:

1. John Wayne Airport: Orange County, California

65% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about noise levels

2. Jacksonville International Airport: Jacksonville, Florida

60% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about lines

3. Eppley Airfield: Omaha, Nebraska

59% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about delays

4. Tampa International Airport: Tampa, Florida

57% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about bags issues

5. San Antonio International Airport: San Antonio, Texas

57% of tweets were angry

Top complain was about Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issues

6. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Atlanta, Georgia

56% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about delays

7. San Diego International Airport: San Diego, California

56% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about waiting

8. Nashville International Airport: Nashville, Tennessee

56% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about traffic

9. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Phoenix, Arizona

56% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about rental service issues

10. Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport: San Jose, California

56% of tweets were angry

Top complaint was about help services

Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas Love Field was ranked 25th for angriest travelers, with 52% of tweets expressing frustrations with the airport. Among those complaints, delays topped the list.

In Houston, the George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranked 27th, with 52% of tweets aimed at the airport expressing anger and traffic issues as the root of most frustrations. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranked 41st, with an even split of 50% of travelers sharing their frustrations and flight issues rising to the top of complaints.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport ranked 44th out of the Top 60 busiest airports, with 49% of tweets aimed at the airport negative and the main culprit behind those complaints pointing to wait times.

Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport came in at No. 49, with 44% of passengers sharing their frustrations and delays the most common complaint.

The full report is available online.