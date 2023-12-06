DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re wondering which ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ has the most expensive car collection, you’re in luck. Experts at Rerev have conducted research to identify the car collections of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive from 2014 to 2023.

The study provides information on the number of cars in each person’s collection and their total value, as well as the most expensive vehicle in each collection with its price.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was named sexiest man alive in 2016, leads the list with a collection of 13 vehicles valued at $7 million. His most expensive car is a $3.3 million Ferrari LaFerrari.

Ferrari LaFerrari. Credit: Getty Images

David Beckham, the sexiest man alive in 2015, holds the second position on the list with his car collection consisting of 10 vehicles in total. The total value of the collection adds up to $2.8 million, the priciest car being his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, costing $492,000.

Patrick Dempsey, this year’s sexiest man alive, takes third place with his 10 car collection of $1.5 million. Among the most expensive cars in his collection is the Ferrari F430 GT2.

Idris Elba, 2018’s sexiest man alive, ranks fourth with his collection of 7 cars worth $1 million. Like Beckham, Elba’s most expensive car is a Rolls-Royce Phantom costing $450,000.

Rolls-Royce Phantom. Credit: Getty Images.

Chris Hemsworth, who earned the title of 2014’s sexiest man alive, holds 5th place on the list. While boasting a larger car collection than Elba, featuring 10 vehicles, the collection’s total value is comparatively lower, amounting to $733,000. The most valuable car in his possession is a 2020 Audi R8 V10, priced at $172,000.

Michael B. Jordan, sexiest man in 2020, closely follows Hemsworth, taking the 6th place on the list. He boasts an impressive car collection with six vehicles worth about $668,000. The top-priced vehicle in Michael B. Jordan’s collection is the Audi R8, valued at $160,000.

Chris Evans takes the 7th spot. His notable collection of six cars is worth $598,000 in total, a bit less than Jordan’s collection. His most costly car is a $275,000 vintage 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro. Credit: Getty Images.

Paul Rudd, 2021’s choice, has a smaller collection of five cars, totaling $480,000. The most expensive in his collection is an Aston Martin Vantage V12, which costs $146,000.

John Legend, 2019’s sexiest man, owns six cars valued at a total $415,000, opting for a more eco-friendly luxury with a $94,000 Tesla Model S as his most expensive.

Lastly, Blake Shelton, the 2017 winner, has the smallest collection among them, with only four cars valued at $184,000, and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport as his highest-valued car at $72,000.