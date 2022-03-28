DALLAS (KDAF) — With a lower cost of living, access to bigger cities and a great climate, Texas is an attractive option for many looking to retire.

If you’re looking to settle in the Lone Star State, it’s good that you do some research before making such an important decision.

Thankfully, Texas Real Estate Source has done the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. They recently just released their study ranking the most popular Texas cities based on which is the best place to retire.

“To ensure objectivity, the list is organized by values generated using an original scoring methodology known as the Lone Star Index™ that blends accurate data regarding cost of living, access to doctors, and retirement lifestyle factors,” officials said in the study.

Probably one of the biggest questions when looking for a place to retire in Texas: of the five biggest cities Texas has to offer (Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso), which is the best to retire in. Here is their ranking:

Houston El Paso Austin San Antonio Dallas-Fort Worth

If you’re looking to retire somewhere smaller, Texas Real Estate Source has you covered there too:

Kerrville Burnet Crockett Childress Horseshoe Bay Granbury Boerne

Want something in the middle? Here are your options:

Tyler Corpus Christi Georgetown

For the full report, including more in-depth coverage of each city’s ranking, go to texasrealestatesource.com.