DALLAS (KDAF) — You get a deep dish pizza, you get a deep dish pizza, EVERBODY GETS A DEEP DISH PIZZA! This is only true if you really are about that life and want to join in on the celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day which has fallen on Tuesday, April 5.

There may not be many things in this world to grace your taste buds and stomach than pizza, better yet a deep dish pizza which just means more pizza. Wait a second, where’s the cheese? It’s under the sauce (if you get the TikTok reference good for you, if not that’s okay just know pizza is awesome and we’re all friends).

Even through National Pizza Day has come and gone (Thursday, Feb. 9) we still have plenty of time to celebrate the greatest pie on earth. Monday, Sep. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day and not far behind it, National Sausage Pizza Day on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

However, no better time than the present to celebrate the holiday at hand, National Deep Dish Pizza Day; we took to Yelp to find the absolute best for you to try around the great city of Dallas:

Piggie Pies Pizza, located in Lower Greenville

Chicago’s Original Pizza

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, located in Uptown

Thunderbird Pies, located in Lakewood

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Old Hag’s Pizza & Pasta, located in Oak Cliff

Enos Pizza Tavern, located in Bishop Arts District

Mimi’s Pizzeria, located in North Dallas

Chicago Pizza and Pasta

Pizza Leila, located in Arts District

Motor City Pizza

Big D Pizza, located in Lakewood