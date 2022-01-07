DALLAS (KDAF) — The 11-5 Dallas Cowboys will look to end the season on a positive note against division-rival Philadelphia after a disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2.

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:15 p.m. in Philly and the game will be aired on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

If you’re looking to watch the game outside of your home and can’t make it out to Philadelphia, Eventbrite has a long list of watch parties in Dallas, Plano, Arlington and more. You can find the full list here.