DALLAS (KDAF) — If your sweet tooth is feeling frisky then it’s a good thing you’re seeing this story as Monday, October 10 is serving as National Angel Food Cake Day!

You can of course make this cake at home with some fruit on the side but if you aren’t feeling up to the task, we’ve got your back. NationalToday explains, “National Angel Food Cake Day is on October 10 and we suggest using a mixer to bake this delicious delight, except if you’re looking to work out those arms. This spongy and fluffy dessert’s name is derived from its texture — light and airy — and is enjoyed by thousands all over the world.”

There are several shops around North Texas and Dallas specifically that sell some delicious angel food cakes. We wanted to make sure you wouldn’t miss a single slice, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to order and eat angel food cake around Dallas:

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Stein’s bakery – North Dallas

SusieCakes

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room – High Street

Sugarless deLite – Richardson

Cake bar – Trinity Groves

85°C Bakery Cafe – Carrollton

Toulouse Cafe and bar