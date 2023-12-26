The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to end the year with a big celebration, we’ve got you covered. From restaurants to bars to parties, here are some spots open on New Year’s Eve in Dallas.

(And don’t forget — you can get free rides on DART on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. Get more info here.)

Villa Azur

Ring in the new year with an exclusive NYE celebration on Dec. 31, including dynamic performances, stilt dancers, a resident DJ and dinner specials including Gravlax Salmon, Lobster Risotto with Vanilla Cauliflower, Chateaubriand, Holiday Azur Salad, Vodka & Crab Fettucini and the Cowboy Steak. First seating is available starting at 5 p.m. that includes an a la carte menu and beverages on consumption. Second seating is available after 7:30 p.m. for a fixed minimum price of $150 per person. The dress code is Black Tie attire. Reserve online.

Credit: Villa Azur

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

End the year with the symphony and a spectacular evening of music! You can also enhance the experience with a pre-show meal curated by Chef Moises Martinez. More information here.

STIRR

All locations of STIRR will be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. STIRR will be offering a special NYE Dinner menu in addition to a rooftop party at both locations in Dallas and Addison.

Vidorra

All locations of Vidorra will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is offering an exclusive dine-in special featuring a delicious four-course prix fixe dinner menu. Interested in late night festivities? Bar Louie is hosting a 24K gold celebration starting at 10 p.m. with a celebratory food and drink package for two and a champagne toast at midnight.

Credit: Bar Louie

Serious Pizza

Serious Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Saaya Lounge

Saaya will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Finch

Both locations of The Finch will be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and will have a special NYE Dinner menu in addition to a midnight champagne toast at both locations. They will also be open New Year’s Day, with the Dallas location open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Grand Prairie location open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Credit: The Finch

Winstar’s Lucas Oil Live

Ring in 2024 at the brand new venue Lucas Oil Live, with rock-and-roll royalty Lynyrd Skynyrd, comedian Ron White, country band Midland, and the legendary Blake Shelton. Get more details here.

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe

Get your good luck with Razzoo’s Black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. You can also enjoy $5 Moonshine Marys and $5 Mimosas exclusively for dine-in guests from Dec. 26, to Jan. 1.

Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf Grapevine is hosting a very special New Year’s Eve Adultiverse with an ethereal countdown, on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Guests 21+ can experience the mesmerizing fusion of artistry and allure with Night Shade Burlesque. Learn more here.

Margaret’s

Margaret’s will serve two seatings of a luxe NYE prix-fixe dinner, the first with 3 courses and the second with 5, in addition to the super-luxe King Crab Experience featuring a 10LB crab with all the fixings, $250/pp. First seating is at 5 PM, $115/pp, second seating at 7PM, $175/pp. Reservations on OpenTable.

Harper’s

Harper’s will be offering a special dine-in NYE Dinner menu for $75 per person.

Credit: Harper’s