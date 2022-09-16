DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread.

Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”

We know this bread is normally associated with breakfast or even in bagel form, but we know the time of day doesn’t matter for this carby treat. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get this bread:

Corner Bakery

Empire Baking Company

Society Bakery – North Dallas

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – North Dallas

Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas

Signature Baking Company

La Spiga Bakery

Shug’s Bagels

85°C Bakery Cafe – Richardson

Corner Bakery Cafe – North Dallas