DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise your hand if you were one of the kids who ate the tapioca pudding Snack Packs. Don’t be ashamed, you’re not alone. Apparently, a lot of people eat tapioca pudding.

“Tapioca pudding is a sweet pudding typically made with small tapioca pearls, milk, vanilla, sugar, and eggs. It is the most popular American dish made with tapioca,” as stated on NationalToday’s website.

Friday, July 15, is National Tapioca Pudding Day and in celebration of the day here are some of the best places to get tapioca pudding in Dallas.

Meet Fresh

la Madeleine

Royal I.T. Cafe

Kung Fu Tea

Nalinh Market

Boba Latte

Craft Boba Tea

Fat Straws Boba Tea & Mochi Donuts

Gong Cha

Spiral Diner and Bakery

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.