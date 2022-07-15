DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise your hand if you were one of the kids who ate the tapioca pudding Snack Packs. Don’t be ashamed, you’re not alone. Apparently, a lot of people eat tapioca pudding.
“Tapioca pudding is a sweet pudding typically made with small tapioca pearls, milk, vanilla, sugar, and eggs. It is the most popular American dish made with tapioca,” as stated on NationalToday’s website.
Friday, July 15, is National Tapioca Pudding Day and in celebration of the day here are some of the best places to get tapioca pudding in Dallas.
- Meet Fresh
- la Madeleine
- Royal I.T. Cafe
- Kung Fu Tea
- Nalinh Market
- Boba Latte
- Craft Boba Tea
- Fat Straws Boba Tea & Mochi Donuts
- Gong Cha
- Spiral Diner and Bakery
For more suggestions, visit Yelp.