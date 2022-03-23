DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, March 23 is National Tamale Day; whether it’s filled with meat, cheese, veggies or anything you can think of there’s a reason to celebrate.

Tamales are made using masa, which is corn dough and filled with any type of meat, cheese or filling. According to Britannica, “In the preparation of tamales, masa harina, fine-ground corn treated with slaked lime, is made into a thick paste. For each tamale, the masa is spread on a corn husk, a small amount of filling is added, and the whole is wrapped into a package and tied with a strip of husk. The tamales are steamed until cooked through.”

How will you celebrate? Maybe you got the skills or want to try your hand at making tamales or you might go visit a local shop/restaurant that sells tamales. Whatever you do, be sure to post your tamales to celebrate the day.

If you’re going out and about in Dallas in search of Tamales, look no further than the list below we compiled from Yelp’s best tamales in Dallas:

Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe

Dallas Tortilla & Tamale Factory, located in Oak Cliff

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon

La Victoria, located in East Dallas

The Tamale Company

Rocio’s Hand Made Tamales, located in Downtown Dallas

Luna’s Tortilla Hacienda

La Nueva Fresh & Hot, located in North Dallas

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex located in North Dallas

Oak Cliff Mexican Food, located in South Dallas

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Oak Lawn

La Nueva De Zazatecas, located in North Dallas