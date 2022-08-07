DALLAS (KDAF) — “Berries n’ cream. Berries n’ cream.” You now have that song stuck in your head. You’re welcome.

Speaking of berries n’ cream, Sunday, Aug. 7, is National Raspberries N’ Cream Day. According to NationalToday.com, this day was founded in the U.S. to celebrate the raspberry season.

“National Raspberries N’ Cream Day is observed on August 7 annually in the United States. The raspberry season is at its peak around this time in the northern hemisphere, which is why you can’t afford to miss out on celebrating this day. You will find raspberries at the supermarket, on the streets in food stalls, and in almost every grocery store,” as their website states.

If you want to celebrate raspberries too, here are some of the best places to get raspberries and raspberry-infused food and drinks in Dallas, according to Foursquare:

Reverie Bakeshop

Bread Winners Café & Bakery

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Mermaid Bar at Neiman Marcus

Woodlands American Grill

Fat Straws Bubble Tea

Al Biernat’s Prime Steak & Seafood

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Las Colinas

Super Chix

Snappy Salads

The Old Monk

Rise No. 1

