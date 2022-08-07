DALLAS (KDAF) — “Berries n’ cream. Berries n’ cream.” You now have that song stuck in your head. You’re welcome.
Speaking of berries n’ cream, Sunday, Aug. 7, is National Raspberries N’ Cream Day. According to NationalToday.com, this day was founded in the U.S. to celebrate the raspberry season.
“National Raspberries N’ Cream Day is observed on August 7 annually in the United States. The raspberry season is at its peak around this time in the northern hemisphere, which is why you can’t afford to miss out on celebrating this day. You will find raspberries at the supermarket, on the streets in food stalls, and in almost every grocery store,” as their website states.
If you want to celebrate raspberries too, here are some of the best places to get raspberries and raspberry-infused food and drinks in Dallas, according to Foursquare:
- Reverie Bakeshop
- Bread Winners Café & Bakery
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- The Mermaid Bar at Neiman Marcus
- Woodlands American Grill
- Fat Straws Bubble Tea
- Al Biernat’s Prime Steak & Seafood
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Las Colinas
- Super Chix
- Snappy Salads
- The Old Monk
- Rise No. 1
For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.