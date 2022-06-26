DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real: Snack Pack’s chocolate pudding cups were the ultimate lunch box staple as a child. When you opened your lunch box and saw that, you knew it was going to be a good day.
Saturday, June 25, is National Chocolate Pudding. Did you know that the earliest recorded print recipe for chocolate pudding dates to a time before the United States of America existed? According to NationalToday.com, the earliest print recipe for chocolate pudding found was from 1730.
In celebration of this delicious treat, here is a list of the best places to get pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp:
- The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company
- Val’s Cheesecakes
- Milk & Cream
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries
- Better Than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant
- Coconut Paradise
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Bisous Bisous Patisserie
- Village Baking
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
