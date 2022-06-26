DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real: Snack Pack’s chocolate pudding cups were the ultimate lunch box staple as a child. When you opened your lunch box and saw that, you knew it was going to be a good day.

Saturday, June 25, is National Chocolate Pudding. Did you know that the earliest recorded print recipe for chocolate pudding dates to a time before the United States of America existed? According to NationalToday.com, the earliest print recipe for chocolate pudding found was from 1730.

In celebration of this delicious treat, here is a list of the best places to get pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp:

The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company

Val’s Cheesecakes

Milk & Cream

Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries

Better Than Sex: A Dessert Restaurant

Coconut Paradise

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Village Baking

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

For more information, visit Yelp.