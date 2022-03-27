DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever tried paella? Well, Sunday, March 27 could be the day you try it as it is National Spanish Paella Day.

According to Britannica, “Originating in the rice-growing areas on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the dish is especially associated with the region of Valencia. Paella takes its name from the paellera, the utensil in which it is cooked, a flat round pan with two handles; paella is traditionally eaten from the pan.”

Get in on the fun and try out some of the best paellas around Dallas! We took to Yelp to find those spots for you:

Si Tapas, located in Uptown

E B Latin Bistro

Sketches of Spain, located in Oak Cliff

Enrique Tomas, located in Lower Greenville

Bulla Gastrobar

Cafe Madrid, located in Uptown

Barcelona Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville

Hugo’s Invitados

Cuba Bella Cafe

Havana Cafe