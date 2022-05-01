DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, May has officially arrived and maybe on Sunday you take a couple of minutes to listen to Beyonce’s hit album, Lemonade, as it is National Lemonade Day on May 1.
Maybe not in the mood for Beyonce? That’s okay, a glass of lemonade can brighten any day. Freshly squeezed lemons, water, sugar and whatever else you decide to add can make a quality lemonade.
Maybe you want to sip on something made by the pros, if that’s the case, we checked out Foursquare’s list of the best spots for a lemonade around Dallas!
- Nammi Truck
- Hook Like & Sinker, located in McKinney
- Burger House
- The Great Outdoors
- Steel City Pops
- True Food Kitchen
- Liberty Burger, located in Inwood
- Flying Horse Cafe
- Pie Tap
Also listed were some popular fast food joints like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out Burger.