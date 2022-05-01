DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, May has officially arrived and maybe on Sunday you take a couple of minutes to listen to Beyonce’s hit album, Lemonade, as it is National Lemonade Day on May 1.

Maybe not in the mood for Beyonce? That’s okay, a glass of lemonade can brighten any day. Freshly squeezed lemons, water, sugar and whatever else you decide to add can make a quality lemonade.

Maybe you want to sip on something made by the pros, if that’s the case, we checked out Foursquare’s list of the best spots for a lemonade around Dallas!

Nammi Truck

Hook Like & Sinker, located in McKinney

Burger House

The Great Outdoors

Steel City Pops

True Food Kitchen

Liberty Burger, located in Inwood

Flying Horse Cafe

Pie Tap

Also listed were some popular fast food joints like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out Burger.