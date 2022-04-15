DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Good Friday, but that’s not all, it’s also National Glazed Spiral Ham Day and we know exactly what you need and want to know. Where to get the best ham in Dallas.

We’re sure you have your go-to deli or your go-to meat place but why not try something new? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to snag some ham around Dallas. Not only fresh ham but smoked ham too:

ONE90 Smoked Meats, located in Lake Highlands

Honey Baked Ham Company, located in North Dallas

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory, located in Deep Ellum

Hirsch’s Meat Market

David’s Meat Market

American Butchers, located in Downtown

Packing House Market, located in South Dallas

Old Town Market

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, located in Oak Lawn