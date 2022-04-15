DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Good Friday, but that’s not all, it’s also National Glazed Spiral Ham Day and we know exactly what you need and want to know. Where to get the best ham in Dallas.
We’re sure you have your go-to deli or your go-to meat place but why not try something new? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best places to snag some ham around Dallas. Not only fresh ham but smoked ham too:
- ONE90 Smoked Meats, located in Lake Highlands
- Honey Baked Ham Company, located in North Dallas
- Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory, located in Deep Ellum
- Hirsch’s Meat Market
- David’s Meat Market
- American Butchers, located in Downtown
- Packing House Market, located in South Dallas
- Old Town Market
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, located in Oak Lawn