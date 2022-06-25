DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Goats Cheese Day this Saturday, June 25, and if you’re in North Texas, there are plenty of great spots to get this tangy cheese.

“To celebrate the wonders and benefits of this distinctively acidic, tangy cheese, Goats Cheese Day is celebrated every June 25 as a way to appreciate and bask in its wonders. From the humble crumbly feta to the thick, viscous halloumi, goat’s cheese is a popular type of cheese consumed across the world,” NationalToday.com says.

Here are the best places to goats cheese in Dallas, according to Foursquare:

Uncle Uber’s

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Cru Wine Bar

Pie Tap

Rodeo Goat

Medina Oven & Bar

The Hospitality Sweet

Cafe Madrid

Salum

Streets Fine Chicken

