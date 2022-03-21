DALLAS (KDAF) — Rumor has it that it’s National Crunchy Taco Day here in the states, but National French Bread Day is also here, so you may be wondering, what should you eat for dinner? Well, you’ll have to pick or find an interesting fusion to try out with your family, loved ones or by yourself.

Everyone loves carbs and one of the best carbs on this earth is bread; one of the best loaves of bread in the world just so happens to be French bread. If you don’t have time to bake it yourself and create your own masterpiece in your at-home kitchen, we have a few suggestions.

If you’re wanting to celebrate National French Bread Day, we took to Yelp to find the best French bread around Dallas for your taste buds to dance with.

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown

La Tarte Tropezienne, located in Downtown Dallas

Cafe de France, located in North Dallas

Empire Baking Company

rise n°1

la Madeleine

Potpourri Boulangerie