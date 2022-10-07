DALLAS (KDAF) — Sure, Starbucks and McDonald’s have some tasty sweet coffee, but why not give a local shop a try to celebrate a coffee-milkshake hybrid holiday to start your weekend right?

Friday, October 7 is National Frappe Day and yes, it’s a Greek thing that has turned into an American obsession. “Frappes are a favorite for all ages and all ranges of taste. From Cupcake Creme to Peanut Butter Cup and everything in between, frappes are undoubtedly an American staple in the coffee consuming world,” NationalToday said.

So, what local shops have the chops to compete with the big guns of the frappe world? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best frappes Dallas and North Texas has to offer:

Tom N Toms Coffee

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Sip Stir Coffee House – Uptown

Ascension Coffee – Multiple locations

Wicked Snow

Pink Coffee

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

151 Coffee

Civil Pour

Argentina Bakery