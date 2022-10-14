DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them.

Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?

It’s World Egg Day on Friday, October 14!

“Can you believe that eggs contain over 15 kinds of vitamins and minerals? They can be fried, boiled, or even eaten raw, singly, or as part of a meal,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you have the best bet of getting the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas, so we checked Yelp’s list of where you can find them around town:

Jacob’s Reward Farm

Lavon Farms

White Rock Local Market – Lakewood

Lucky Layla Farms

Ruibals’s Rosemeade Market

Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown

N & P Farm & Dairy

The Market at Bonton Farms – South Dallas

Georgia’s Farmer’s Market

Coppell Farmers Market