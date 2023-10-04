The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Taco Day is Wednesday, October 4! Here’s where to celebrate with the best discounts and deals.

Chuy’s

Dress like a taco and get a free entrée! Just post a photo on social media using the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay. You can also add a taco to any dine-in entrée for just $1 on Wednesday.

El Pollo Loco

Buy two tacos, get a third one free. This deal is only for reward members and valid online, in the restaurant’s app and in store. El Pollo Loco is also offering all customers an online gift card deal from Oct. 2 – 4, where you’ll get a free Tacos al Carbon Combo with the purchase of a $30 eGift card.

Fuzzy’s

Reward members can get two free Baja tacos with any purchase of $5 or more. Select tacos will also be sold for $1.50 on Wednesday.

On The Border

On The Border will have $2 classic tacos, $4 Southwest chicken/brisket tacos and bottled beers for just $3.

Taco Bell

Get two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for only $5.

READ: Dallas’ Casa Pollastro is going viral for this one thing