DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet treats were made to help people get through the beginning of any new work week. At least, that’s what we believe as Monday, May 2 is National Truffle Day.

Truffles, not the fungus ones, but the chocolate ones can contain fruits, fillings, topped with nuts or whatever your heart’s desire may be.

You could step up to the challenge to try and make your own but, it’s Monday, why not leave it to the experts? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best chocolate truffles around Dallas for you to try:

CocoAndre Chocolatier, located in Bishop Arts District

Kate Weiser Chocolate, located in Trinity Groves

Chocolate Secrets

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Dude, Sweet Chocolate, located in Bishop Arts District

Haute Sweet Patisserie

Chocolate Hangover/Chocolate Moonshine

Sugarless deLite, located in Richardson