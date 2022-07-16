DALLAS (KDAF) — Cherry, easily one of the best flavors out there. It goes well in everything: on ice cream, in Coke, and more.

National Cherry Day is Saturday, July 16, and in celebration of cherries, we thought we would check out one of the best cherry dishes: cherry pie. Here are the best places to get cherry pie in Dallas, according to Yelp:

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Emporium Pies

Chances Pie & Coffee Shop

9 Rabbits Bakery

Sugar and Spice Bakery

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Norma’s Cafe

Cindy’s NY Deli & Restaurant

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.