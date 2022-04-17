DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese. Ball. Cheese ball. You’ve arrived to Easter Sunday and accompanying it is National Cheese Ball Day, who would’ve thought?

Maybe this Easter you decide to get a little funky and dig into some local cheese balls around Dallas or get adventurous to make your own. What is a cheese ball? Well, according to NationalToday., “Basic ingredients often include cheddar cheese, cream cheese, green onion, and spices — sometimes coated with chopped pecans. You can go vegetarian as well.”

These options may not be as traditional but as long as the cheese is in a ball, who’s asking questions? If you’re wanting to go out and grab some around Dallas we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:

Let’s All Have a Ball

Korean Street Eats

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Bishop Arts District

Lekka, located in North Dallas

Streets Fine Chicken, located in Oak Lawn

Bucky Moonshine’s, located in Deep Ellum

Crab King, located in Farmer’s Branch

Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House

The Cheesecake Factory

The Empanada Cookhouse, located in Downtown