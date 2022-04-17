DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese. Ball. Cheese ball. You’ve arrived to Easter Sunday and accompanying it is National Cheese Ball Day, who would’ve thought?
Maybe this Easter you decide to get a little funky and dig into some local cheese balls around Dallas or get adventurous to make your own. What is a cheese ball? Well, according to NationalToday., “Basic ingredients often include cheddar cheese, cream cheese, green onion, and spices — sometimes coated with chopped pecans. You can go vegetarian as well.”
These options may not be as traditional but as long as the cheese is in a ball, who’s asking questions? If you’re wanting to go out and grab some around Dallas we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:
- Let’s All Have a Ball
- Korean Street Eats
- Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Bishop Arts District
- Lekka, located in North Dallas
- Streets Fine Chicken, located in Oak Lawn
- Bucky Moonshine’s, located in Deep Ellum
- Crab King, located in Farmer’s Branch
- Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House
- The Cheesecake Factory
- The Empanada Cookhouse, located in Downtown