DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese. Ball. Cheese ball. You’ve arrived to Easter Sunday and accompanying it is National Cheese Ball Day, who would’ve thought?

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Maybe this Easter you decide to get a little funky and dig into some local cheese balls around Dallas or get adventurous to make your own. What is a cheese ball? Well, according to NationalToday., “Basic ingredients often include cheddar cheese, cream cheese, green onion, and spices — sometimes coated with chopped pecans. You can go vegetarian as well.”

These options may not be as traditional but as long as the cheese is in a ball, who’s asking questions? If you’re wanting to go out and grab some around Dallas we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:

  • Let’s All Have a Ball
  • Korean Street Eats
  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Bishop Arts District
  • Lekka, located in North Dallas
  • Streets Fine Chicken, located in Oak Lawn
  • Bucky Moonshine’s, located in Deep Ellum
  • Crab King, located in Farmer’s Branch
  • Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House
  • The Cheesecake Factory
  • The Empanada Cookhouse, located in Downtown