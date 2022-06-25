DALLAS (KDAF) — No, we aren’t talking about that addicting show where people lie on dating apps. We’re talking about the fish!

Saturday, June 25, is National Catfish Day. Did you know that catfish is one of the most consumed fish species in America?

“You can have it breaded and fried, or grilled over coals and served with tangy fruity salsa. Apart from its great taste, catfish farming has also led to a stable income for many fish farmers as well as provided for a sustainable and environmentally friendly source of food,” NationalToday.com says.

In celebration of this great-tasting fish, here is a list of the best places to get catfish in Dallas, according to Foursquare.

Hook Line & Sinker

Big Shucks

Flying Fish

Wings N More

Catfish Floyd’s

Flying Fish

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Bucky Moonshine’s

Fish City Grill

For the full list, visit Foursquare.