DALLAS (KDAF) — Fruit baked into pie form is one of the best desserts known around the southern U.S. and blueberry pie is among the top. Thursday, April 28, just so happens to be National Blueberry Pie Day and there’s cause for celebration.

Pastry encasing any type of warm fruit just has this incredible ring to it, but making a pie with some incredible filling just hits different for dessert lovers.

Wanting to get in on the action? Make a pie at home or, if you’re up for it, try out some of the best places around Dallas to grab a pie filled or topped with blueberries.

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Pie Flutin’ Pastries, located in North Dallas

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Village Baking

Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, located in Plano

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Cretia’s Eatery & Bake Shoppe, located in Oak Cliff

Reverie Bakeshop, located in North Dallas

Bird Bakery

