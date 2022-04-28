DALLAS (KDAF) — Fruit baked into pie form is one of the best desserts known around the southern U.S. and blueberry pie is among the top. Thursday, April 28, just so happens to be National Blueberry Pie Day and there’s cause for celebration.
Pastry encasing any type of warm fruit just has this incredible ring to it, but making a pie with some incredible filling just hits different for dessert lovers.
Wanting to get in on the action? Make a pie at home or, if you’re up for it, try out some of the best places around Dallas to grab a pie filled or topped with blueberries.
- Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District
- Pie Flutin’ Pastries, located in North Dallas
- MeLisa The Pie Lady
- Village Baking
- Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant, located in Plano
- Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas
- Cretia’s Eatery & Bake Shoppe, located in Oak Cliff
- Reverie Bakeshop, located in North Dallas
- Bird Bakery
