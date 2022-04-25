DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday is here and maybe it’s time to get the apron out and take a shot at making a sweet treat with zucchini?

That’s right zucchini. Monday, April 25 is National Zucchini Bread Day which means its time to get the sweet tooth charged up and that oven ready or even start a garden!

If you don’t want to do it at home, we checked out Yelp’s list for both the best zucchini bread and muffins for you to try around the great city of Dallas.

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown

Leila Bakery & Cafe, located in Lakewood

Halcyon, located in Lower Greenville

Paradise Bakery & Cafe, located in North Dallas

Eden Restaurant and Pastries

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen, located in Lake Highlands

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, located in Oak Lawn

Hippos and Hashbrowns Cottage Bakery

Cake Bar, located in Trinity Groves

Window Seat Coffee, located in Lower Greenville