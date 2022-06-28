DALLAS (KDAF) — Bubble tea, boba, or formally known as tapioca has been a craze in the U.S. since the 90s and that craze continues today.

This cold drink with a fun chew is a must-have during the summer months, especially when the Texas sun is out and about bringing you triple-digit temperatures. Tuesday, June 28 is National Tapioca Day, just in time to celebrate while it’s hot outside!

NationalToday says, “If you’re in the camp that has been a fan of tapioca from day one, then you’ll have no problem celebrating. Maybe you’re even a connoisseur, and can already tell falooda from taho. Either way, June 28 will bring ample opportunity to either expand your palette and try something new, or spend time savoring a long-time favorite.”

To help you celebrate, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best tapioca drinks around Dallas for you to get out and try!

Bobaddiction – Dallas

Panda Tea – Upper Greenville

Fat Straws Bubble Tea & Mochi Donuts – Dallas

Craft Boba Tea – Upper Greenville

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

Royal I.T. Cafe – Lake Highlands

Gong Cha – North Dallas

Fruitealicious

TeaLatte Bar