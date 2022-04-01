DALLAS (KDAF) — Where oh where can you get the best sourdough bread around Dallas to celebrate this momentous day? Don’t be fooled, it is also in face National Sourdough Bread Day along with April Fools’ Day this April 1.

Sourdough has been on the minds of bakers old and new for centuries but even more so since the pandemic had the baking craze. People flocked to Youtube and other sites to find the best recipes to emulate or even try their own spin.

However, today is the day you stick to the traditional, you taste that tangy goodness and the crunch that the sourdough provides. Maybe you don’t have the time to do the whole baking thing, and that’s just fine because we took to Yelp to find the best sourdough bread around Dallas for you:

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

D’s Sourdough, located in Downtown

Empire Baking Company

La Spiga Company

Sourdough Bread Deli

Breadhaus

Wheat & Sour

Carte Blanche, located in Lower Greenville

Signature Baking Company

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Tulla Patisserie & Cafe

La Casita Bakeshop, located in North Dallas