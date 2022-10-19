DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted to pull the ultimate dad joke/prank, simply ask someone if they like seafood, and no matter their answer, you point to your open mouth filled with food and proudly say, “See, food!” Get it?

Anyways, the best seafood bisque around the world and the most common to fall under this namesake is lobster bisque. Wednesday, Oct. 19 is National Seafood Bisque Day and it’s a great time to head out for a bite to eat and warm up with a bowl of lobster bisque.

NationalToday said, “National Seafood Bisque Day comes up every year on October 19 and we’re excited to help you celebrate. Originating in France, bisque is a thick and creamy soup, seasoned with any choice of seafood, including crab, shrimp, and crayfish.”

If you don’t know where to go around North Texas, we’ve got your back; we checked out Yelp’s list of the best lobster bisque around Dallas for you to give a whirl:

Yo! Lobster

Dock Local – Uptown

Lefty’s Lobster & Chowder House

Hudson House

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Rex’s Seafood and Market – North Dallas

Stocks & Bondy – Lower Greenville

Terilli’s Restaurant & Bar – Lower Greenville

Piada Italian Street Food

Cousins Maine Lobster Truck