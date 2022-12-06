DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of tasting the culture of Spain, you might think of paella and patatas bravas, but there’s a savory soup that will tickle your taste buds that will truly leave you feeling refreshed.

Tuesday, December 6 is National Gazpacho Day! “If you want to leave your gazpacho celebrations in the hands of experts, hop on Yelp and find the best Spanish restaurant near you. Obviously you’re here for the gazpacho, but order some sherry (if you’re of age!) and boqueronesfor extra points. Close your eyes and pretend you’re in España,” National Today said.

If you’re not in the mood for preparing your own taste of Spain at home, we advise you hit the town to find the very best around Dallas. That’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in the Big D to eat gazpacho:

Sketches of Spain – Oak Cliff

Dive Coastal Cuisine

rise n°1

Si Tapas – Uptown

Cafe Madrid – Uptown

Bulla Gastrobar

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Bazille – North Dallas

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Lekka – North Dallas