DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever decided to combine coconut and cream together in the form of a pie is a good person in our book.

The dessert is well-liked amongst pie-lovers, not too sure what the cake-loving community has to say but there can be no lie, coconut cream pie is good. Sunday, May 8 is National Coconut Cream Pie and yes we’re using it as an excuse to bolster the dessert’s clout.

If you’re not keen on baking or just don’t feel like making a homemade pie, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best coconut cream pie in Dallas for you to go out and try!

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District

Daisy Cakes

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Society Bakery, located in Lower Greenville

Piefalootin

Norma’s Cafe, located in Oak Cliff

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown

Celebration