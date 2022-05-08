DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever decided to combine coconut and cream together in the form of a pie is a good person in our book.
The dessert is well-liked amongst pie-lovers, not too sure what the cake-loving community has to say but there can be no lie, coconut cream pie is good. Sunday, May 8 is National Coconut Cream Pie and yes we’re using it as an excuse to bolster the dessert’s clout.
If you’re not keen on baking or just don’t feel like making a homemade pie, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best coconut cream pie in Dallas for you to go out and try!
- Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas
- Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District
- Daisy Cakes
- MeLisa The Pie Lady
- Society Bakery, located in Lower Greenville
- Piefalootin
- Norma’s Cafe, located in Oak Cliff
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown
- Celebration