DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wanted to try a healthier or different version of the worldwide favorite burger? Well, Monday, October 10 is World Plant-Based Burger Day, so, here’s your sign to give it a shot!
NationalToday says, “Of course, eat a plant-based burger! You may either buy from a vegetarian restaurant, search for some recipes online, or use your imagination to construct a fun, meatless burger meal.”
So, where around Dallas can you go grab some top-notch veggies or vegan burgers? We know outside of black bean patties that going this route at-home might seem a little foreign to most people, so, we checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best places to grab a veggie or vegan burger around Dallas:
Veggie:
- Grub Burger Bar – Upper Greenville
- Rodeo Goat
- Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff
- Son of a Butcher – Lower Greenville
- Wulf Burger
- Hopdoddy Burger Bar
- Dugg Burger – North Dallas
- PinPoint Burger Bar
- Harvey B’s – East Dallas
Vegan:
- Wulf Burger
- Project Pollo – Upper Greenville
- Grub Burger Bar – Upper Greenville
- Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff
- Rodeo Goat
- Plant B
- Village Burger Bar – Uptown
- PinPoint Burger Bar