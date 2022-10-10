DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wanted to try a healthier or different version of the worldwide favorite burger? Well, Monday, October 10 is World Plant-Based Burger Day, so, here’s your sign to give it a shot!

NationalToday says, “Of course, eat a plant-based burger! You may either buy from a vegetarian restaurant, search for some recipes online, or use your imagination to construct a fun, meatless burger meal.”

So, where around Dallas can you go grab some top-notch veggies or vegan burgers? We know outside of black bean patties that going this route at-home might seem a little foreign to most people, so, we checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best places to grab a veggie or vegan burger around Dallas:

Veggie:

Grub Burger Bar – Upper Greenville

Rodeo Goat

Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff

Son of a Butcher – Lower Greenville

Wulf Burger

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Dugg Burger – North Dallas

PinPoint Burger Bar

Harvey B’s – East Dallas

Vegan:

Wulf Burger

Project Pollo – Upper Greenville

Grub Burger Bar – Upper Greenville

Vegan Food House – Oak Cliff

Rodeo Goat

Plant B

Village Burger Bar – Uptown

PinPoint Burger Bar