DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day.

We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.

NationalToday says, “One double cheeseburger can keep your hunger pangs away for hours. They’re super tasty with the flavors from the patty and toppings along with cheese melting in your mouth with each bite.”

We wanted to make sure you knew where to go around Dallas for some of the best double cheeseburgers, so, we checked out Restaurant Guru’s list of the best in town:

Keller’s Hamburgers

CBD Provisions

HIDE

Sky Rocket Burger

Dairy-Ette

Flaming Burger

Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop

JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

The Last Stand

Burger House

Maple & Motor

For more from Restaurant Guru, click here!