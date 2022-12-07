DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most fun sweet treats you can find at the carnival or the candy store is easily the ever-so colorful, tasty, and popular cotton candy.

It’s going to be a fun-filled Wednesday as December 7 is National Cotton Candy Day!

“Most of our childhood memories wouldn’t have been complete without the sugary cloud that is cotton candy. Read on to discover its history — as well as how to celebrate one of the sweetest days of the year,” National Today said.

We wanted to make sure you can get the very best for your taste buds, so we checked out Yelp’s lists of the best cotton spots and spots for cotton candy desserts around Dallas:

Best Cotton Candy around Dallas:

Sugaire Organic Gourmet Cotton Candy – Northeast Dallas

Fluffpop – Northeast Dallas

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Make Your Life Sweeter – North Dallas

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum – Deep Ellum

Lolli and Pops

Carnival Catering

Aqua S – Victory Park

Sugar Factory – Uptown

Picole Pops – Deep Ellum

Best Cotton Candy Dessert around Dallas:

Drake’s

Shinsei

rise n°1

The Mansion Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Nick & Sam’s – Oak Lawn

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum