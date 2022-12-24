DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are thriving right now in North Texas, especially with the cold weather keeping people inside and able to spend some extra time with friends and family, and one great way to enjoy each other’s company is to be sipping some eggnog.

Saturday, December 24, better known as Christmas Eve shares this day with National Eggnog Day! “A sweet beverage made from milk, sugar, spices, cream, and eggs, eggnog has been enjoyed by families a day before Christmas for centuries now. Liquor is optional for those who want to get more festive,” National Today said.

So, where can you go if you’re not drinking at home? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for eggnog around Dallas:

Halcyon – Lower Greenville

rise n°1

Magnolias Sous Le Pont – Oak Lawn

The Henry

Lounge Here

Homewood

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – Lower Greenville

Maria Andree Boutique Bakery

Crickles and Co – Oak Lawn

Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville