DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day has officially arrived and there will be a buzz around North Texas Thursday night as the celebrations start once the workday ends.

If you were out and about on Saturday, March 12 in Dallas you probably got to enjoy the 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival and some festivities afterward. Now, the official day is here and why not check out a pub around Dallas?

Visit Dallas shared a couple of pubs in the city to sit down and grab a pint at after a hard day’s work:

Harwood Arms

Old Monk

Dubliner

Blackfriar Pub

Playwright Irish Pub

The Irishman Pub

You could always head out to the Toyota Music Factory in Irving to celebrate the day as they’ll have Celtic sounds by Cleghorn: America’s Celtic Rock Band on the Texas Lottery Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Toyota Music Factory says, “Play the Toyota Music Factory Saint Patricks Bingo game at participating restaurants and bars for a chance to win prizes. Costume Contest on Texas Lottery® Plaza at 9PM. Enjoy Live Music, DJ’s, Specials and Promotions at 20 restaurants and bars. Wear your green and take a picture with a Leprechaun.”

You can check out more on that event here.

How about a pub crawl? There are multiple pub crawls going on across Dallas, here’s a few we found on Eventbrite:

Maybe bar-hopping isn’t your thing, there are also some other events and happy hours to check out around town. Legacy Hall is hosting a Green Beer Happy Hour along with 80’s party band, The Rich Girls starting at 3 p.m., live performance from 7-9 p.m. Harvest Hall is also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green beer and Jameson specials from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. in Grapevine.

Maybe you want some live music, green beer and green popcorn — you’ll find that at the “Pot of Gold” St. Patrick’s Day at Leather Apron by East Quarter from 5-7 p.m.

You can also check out the 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington. There will be a DJ, live music, green beer, Irish nachos and more.