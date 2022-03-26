DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Saturday and you may not be prepared to answer this question but here it goes, are you ready to celebrate a very specific leafy green?

Well, buckle up for National Spinach Day and channel your inner Popeye the Sailor Man and down a can of spinach (or however you prefer to consume it) to save the day. The health benefits of spinach are endless and the versatility of this leafy green would probably secure it in most foodies’ top ten vegetables.

Where should you go get some spinach around Dallas to celebrate? We took to Yelp to find out the best spots for some spinach salad or spinach dip around town:

Coolgreens Dallas, located in Upper Greenville

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Neighborhood Services

Fadi’S Mediterranean Grill, located in Uptown

The Porch, located in Lower Greenville

Ozona Grill and Bar, located in Upper Greenville

Knife, located in Lower Greenville

Chop Stop, located in Frisco

Dive Coastal Cuisine

Piggie Pies Pizza, located in Lower Greenville

Taverna

Standard Service, located in Lower Greenville

The Standard Pour, located in Uptown

Village Burger Bar, located in Uptown

Chelsea Corner

Hillstone Restaurant