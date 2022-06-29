DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with pool parties, fireworks and celebrations of all kinds across America and especially in the state of Texas. One of those key factors that every good Independence Day celebration has is a barbecue.
And you can’t do barbecue without meat, that’s true of course unless you don’t eat meat which vegetarian options can be had with just as much celebration on the 4th of July. With this in mind, if you’re planning to barbecue with your friends and family you’re going to need to stock up on some meat.
That’s why we took the time to find some of the best places around Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas to get your meats according to Yelp:
- The Meat Shop – Dallas
- Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market – East Dallas
- Hirsch’s Meat Market – Plano
- David’s Meat Market – Garland
- Ye Ole Butcher Shop – Plano
- The Meat Board – Western Hills
- Country Meat Market South East Fort Worth
- Prolific Butcher Shop – Watauga
- Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory – Deep Ellum
- American Butchers – Downtown Dallas
- FARM2COOK – Frisco
- Packing House Market – South Dallas
- Chris’s Specialty Foods – Frisco
- Wild Fork Foods – Frisco
- ONE90 Smoked Meats – Lake Highlands
- Kuby’s Sausage House – University Park
- Old Town Market – Double Oak
- Burgundy’s Local – Arlington Heights