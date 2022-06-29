DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with pool parties, fireworks and celebrations of all kinds across America and especially in the state of Texas. One of those key factors that every good Independence Day celebration has is a barbecue.

And you can’t do barbecue without meat, that’s true of course unless you don’t eat meat which vegetarian options can be had with just as much celebration on the 4th of July. With this in mind, if you’re planning to barbecue with your friends and family you’re going to need to stock up on some meat.

That’s why we took the time to find some of the best places around Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas to get your meats according to Yelp:

The Meat Shop – Dallas

Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market – East Dallas

Hirsch’s Meat Market – Plano

David’s Meat Market – Garland

Ye Ole Butcher Shop – Plano

The Meat Board – Western Hills

Country Meat Market South East Fort Worth

Prolific Butcher Shop – Watauga

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory – Deep Ellum

American Butchers – Downtown Dallas

FARM2COOK – Frisco

Packing House Market – South Dallas

Chris’s Specialty Foods – Frisco

Wild Fork Foods – Frisco

ONE90 Smoked Meats – Lake Highlands

Kuby’s Sausage House – University Park

Old Town Market – Double Oak

Burgundy’s Local – Arlington Heights