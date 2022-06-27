DALLAS (KDAF) — Red, white and blue, barbecues, patriotism, celebrations and most of all, fireworks. That’s what Americans can expect all day during the Fourth of July!

Fireworks have been an essential part of Independence Day celebrations for as long as most of us can remember. The History Channel says, “By the time Independence Day celebrations really took off after the War of 1812 (another conflict pitting the United States against Britain), fireworks were even more widely available. They would become an increasingly important part of the festivities in the years to come, as public safety concerns caused cannon and gunfire to be gradually phased out of celebrations.”

Now that we got a little history lesson, let’s check out some of the best places in Dallas to buy fireworks according to Yelp:

Palmer Fireworks

USA Fireworks Super Store

Nelson Fireworks Outlet

Burch Fireworks

Alamo Fireworks Megastore

TopDog Fireworks

Buy Em Here Pop Em Here Fireworks